UConn Lands Transfer Portal Defensive Back From Iowa

The UConn Huskies desperately needed secondary help after losing most of their starters to the transfer portal. Charles "CJ" Bell, a defensive back from Iowa, announced his commitment to the Huskies on Twitter on January 18, adding depth to a thin position group.

Bell entered the transfer portal on Jan. 9 after spending the 2025 season at Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback from Mansfield, Mass., was redshirted as a true freshman with the Hawkeyes and brings four years of eligibility to Storrs.

Head coach Jason Candle has completely reshaped the roster through the transfer portal since taking over from Jim Mora. The Huskies have added over 40 transfers this cycle, the most in program history. Bell becomes another piece in an aggressive rebuild focused on immediate contributors rather than high school recruits.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Massachusetts native was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class who originally committed to Iowa in June 2024. He played at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. and was ranked as the eighth-best recruit in the state. Bell held nearly 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment, including from Rutgers, Penn State, Tennessee and Boston College.

Recruiting analysts praised Bell's combination of size, athleticism, and coverage skills coming out of high school. Tom Lemming, a national recruiting analyst, called him a "legit four-star player" with quick-twitch ability and exceptional body control. He clocked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and demonstrated strong ball skills with multiple interceptions during his prep career.

What Bell Brings to the Secondary

Bell adds Power Four experience to a UConn defense that lost significant depth in the secondary. While he only played briefly in Iowa's 20-15 loss to Indiana and recorded no statistics, he practiced against Big Ten competition all season under legendary defensive coordinator Phil Parker. That development time provides valuable experience even without game production.

The cornerback returns to New England and joins a program that builds through experienced transfers rather than waiting for high school prospects to develop. Bell joins fellow defensive backs Jayden Price and Braedyn Moore from Toledo in the secondary. UConn retained cornerback Kylish Hicks, who transitioned from wide receiver and provides some experienced depth.

With most of the 2025 starting secondary departing through the portal, Bell has an opportunity to compete for playing time immediately. His four years of remaining eligibility give the coaching staff flexibility to develop him while also potentially starting him if he performs well in spring practice. Candle has prioritized versatile defensive backs who can play multiple positions in his system.

The Huskies have added players from Texas, Oklahoma State, Duke, NC State and Oregon State this cycle, focusing on contributors from Power Four programs. Bell fits that strategy perfectly as a former Iowa recruit with Big Ten practice experience. His commitment gives UConn added competition and depth heading into spring ball.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more