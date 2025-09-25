UConn HC Reveals Benefit of International Players
Tuesday, UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley gave an extensive talk with the media where a number of topics regarding this upcoming season were discussed. This is a UConn squad that has a revamped squad comprised of six new players with a litter of talent lined up in the front and back courts.
Is it a perfect UConn team? No, but Hurley has an elite ability to reel in players who maximize their ability in their time at the school. The two-time NCAA National Champion coach shed some light on recruiting for both International and local prospects.
“Yeah, I think it’s, maybe a thing for us is, we’re looking for, players that want to be coached, I think, you know, an advantage with, maybe some of the international kids is like, they’re getting coached harder overseas when they’re younger.”
It is no secret that Hurley is one of the hardest coaches in the nation. Just look at his varying demeanors on the sideline that point to this.
“The coaches overseas aren’t afraid that their kids are gonna change high schools or AAU teams or what have you. So I just think that there’s a culture, you know, over there to where they could acclimate to hard practices and commanding coaches, and the type of structure we put around them. So, that’s appealing,” Hurley continued.
"You know, and then, obviously, I would say that’s the most appealing. I don’t know if it was a conscious effort, I think, today’s game now, you know, you’ve got an NIL budget, and you’re looking for value, and you’re looking for players with certain profiles…maybe an American player priced himself out, or you know what I mean? I don’t know, you know, but I don’t know that we necessarily went in looking for international players so much as, you know, people that are gonna fit to how we do things.”
This season, the Huskies have tapped into their overseas recruiting class with foreign recruit, four-star Jacob Furphy, an Australian international who hails from the NBA Global Academy. Furphy is touted as the 99th-best player in the class of 2025 and as one of five Huskies who are ranked as four-stars or higher according to 247Sports.
While tipoff is still what feels like eons away, Hurley and his squad are showing signs of a better outlook than their previous 24-11 2024-25 season, which saw a second-round NCAA Tournament exit at the hands of eventual national champions the Florida Gators. The first chance to see UConn is November 3rd against New Haven, who are in their first season in the Northeast Conference after being moved up from Division II.
