UConn HC Has One Want for Team
For the UConn Huskies (4-2), things are quickly in the right direction. We previously spoke about how the confidence that would be built if the Huskies were able to take down the Florida International Panthers (2-3) (0-1), and head coach Jim Mora and his squad were able to create said confidence after a 51-10 dismantling of the Panthers on Saturday.
Yet Mora believed the squad’s momentum began earlier.
“I think the confidence started building in the tough win last week on the road," Mora said. "I felt there was a change when we were in the locker room after the game. Like, there was some confidence being built there.”
That 20-17 UConn win over Buffalo seemed to spark something that led to Saturday’s demolition derby.
In the grueling matchup against the Bulls, the two teams combined for just 629 yards and went a measly 9-28 on third down conversions, with 13 combined punts between the two sides.
“But confidence is a really tricky thing, and it's very, very fragile, you know, and you have to keep earning that confidence by the way you work and the way you perform," Mora said.
Consistent winning had proven to be a slight hiccup as a strong 6-7 first season was followed by a poor 3-9 record. Yet, last season proved to be a real turnaround with a fantastic 9-4 season, which saw two separate three-game winning streaks.
“So, yeah, it feels great, but, quite frankly, it doesn't mean anything unless we keep rolling, you know, and keep working the way we have during practice with the same intention and going out and playing well, because you can lose momentum and confidence really fast, but confidence is built in the work you do, so," Mora said.
If the Huskies can create even half the performance they did against the Panthers for the rest of the season, then Mora is well on his way to establishing the Huskies as a perennial winner.
Against FIU, Mora’s squad 527 yards with quarterback Joe Fagnano putting up a career day, which included 355 yards and four touchdowns for the former Maine QB. Combine that with five takeaways that comprised of three interceptions and two fumbles, and success is a surefire result.
