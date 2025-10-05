UConn HC Praises Defensive Effort After Stellar Performance
The UConn Huskies (4-2) are fresh off the heels of a destructive 51-10 win over the Florida International University Panthers in what was coach Jim Mora’s 100th win as a head coach. The previous three wins the Huskies had compiled were mostly on a knife’s edge. Barring a season-opening 59-13 win over Central Connecticut, Mora’s team had found a 31-25 win over Ball State and a 20-17 win over Buffalo before the Panthers came to town.
Most plaudits will deservedly be on a UConn offense that produced 527 yards, with 355 of those coming from the arm of Joe Fagnano, who toppled on four touchdowns as well. Yet, the Huskies’ defense was high-flying from the start.
“…They played with more energy, emotion, passion, and more importantly than all that effort,” Mora said postgame.
The Panthers were held to just 304 yards and a paltry 3-15 on third-down conversions, with five total takeaways, including three interceptions and two fumbles. Combine that with six total punts for FIU, and you have a surefire victory every single week.
Those 304 yards the Panthers compiled are just 14 away from the season-low of 290, which came in a 34-0 loss to Penn State.
“And that's something that we stress always. But this week, we put a little bit more emphasis on it than really we ever have, and it's always just one of our lead, you know, points of emphasis. But they embraced it, you know, the challenge that we put towards them as coaches. And I expected them to do that, and now they've got to keep doing it.
The Huskies brought along five sacks on the day and a monster six passes defended. Yet, in typical Mora fashion, with the same mentality that has seen the former UCLA and NFL head coach reach a significant milestone, there is always room for more.
“Like, you know, it can't just be you can't be a one-time deal, you know, you can't be a one hit wonder, so we'll just continue to emphasize that.”
After a bye week, the Huskies will be traveling to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to take on the Boston College Eagles (1-4) (0-3), who have dropped four-straight games after taking down FCS side Fordham 66-10 in week one.
