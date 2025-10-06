UConn HC Opens Up About Two Iconic NFL Role Models
Following a historic 51-10 historic win for the UConn Huskies over FIU, head coach Jim Mora was presented by the media a question about how both NFL legends Peyton Manning and Ronnie Lott have said Mora has done things “the right way.”
“Well those are two people I respect greatly, obviously. To hear them say that I guess I will use the words, ‘it's humbling,’” responded the former NFL and UCLA head coach.
“I don't know that I always do things the right way. I know my intention is to. But to hear, you know, two guys like that say that, and Ronnie, you know, Ronnie's been a lifelong idol of mine. I first met Ronnie Lott when I was in junior high, my dad was recruiting him, and he was at our house. He was on his official visit at the University of Washington. I came home from a junior high basketball game and Ronnie Lott was in my house, and I knew who he was at that moment, and so he's been, you know, one of my heroes.”
Mora then spoke about coincidentally enough spoke on how he showed his team clips from Lott’s playing days.
“And interestingly enough, yesterday morning, I showed our team a Ronnie Lott video, and I show our team every year, and just so happened to show it yesterday," Mora said. "Because Ronnie epitomizes everything that's right about, or how you should do things. So to hear those people say that, I don't know, I mean, it's just, like I said, it's humbling, because I don't think they're right. I don't do anything right. I try.
After UConn’s dominant win over the Panthers, a video was presented to Mora with quotes from both Manning and Lott.
“Peyton Manning here, congratulations on your 100th career head coaching win. What an incredible accomplishment,” Manning said.
Manning played under Mora's father Jim in Indianapolis from 1998-2001 who was the head coach. The younger Mora coached defensive backs coach and later an assistant head coach role.
“Man congratulations on all the things you've been able to accomplish in the game of football and in life,” Lott said.
“But more importantly, man, what you have given to so many young men has been incredible. God bless you for all of what you’ve been able to do.”
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!