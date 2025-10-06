UConn Transfer LB Making Immediate Impact
When the UConn Huskies (4-2) took down the Florida International Panthers (2-3) (0-1) in an authoritative 51-10 victory, there were several storylines to point to afterwards. The victory marked Jim Mora’s 100th win as a head coach. Quarterback Joe Fagnano culminated a career day with four touchdowns on 22-28 passing and 355 yards. His six passes missed were the lowest amount of incompletions all season long.
While there will be an eventual talk about the five turnovers that the Huskies forced, there should also be a conversation had about Bryun Parham.
Parham started his career at San Jose State University, where he compiled 199 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
Parham then transferred to Washington last season, yet only played in four games before redshirting to save one last season of collegiate football. Parham then moved to Mora’s UConn squad across the country and has made an immediate impact.
“…He's been playing very, very well for us consistently. He plays with a ton of energy. He is very instinctual, as a linebacker, you know, his ability to read and react and see things as they’re happening and then react and get where he needs to be,” Mora said.
“You know, he's one of the leading sack guys in the country, and now he's got the caused fumbles, but he's the guy we need on the field, you know, because he brings juice, he brings energy, brings consistency, all those things.”
This season, Parham has tallied 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six and a half sacks with one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Parham ranks fifth in the nation with 1.08 sacks per game.
“You know, he didn't play a year ago at this time; he wasn't on a football team. He wasn't playing football, you know? So I think the fact that he's gone through that has made this so much more important to him. You know, he recognized what his life is like without football. And now he's got it back and he's gonna capitalize on it.”
Against the Panthers, Parham mounted nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
While the Huskies are set for a bye week, this week, they have the chance to land a massive notch on Mora’s belt as their upcoming game is against ACC side Boston College (1-4) (0-3).
