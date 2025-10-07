UConn HC Reacts to His 100 Wins
For UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora, Saturday marked a historic day. For a number of reasons, the biggest overlying being Mora's 100th career win as a head coach.
The fourth-year head coach walked into a dormant FBS collegiate football program, oh, by the way, that didn’t even have a conference. Since 2022, Mora has been able to build a consistent winner, reaching an even 22 wins and 22 losses since joining the Huskies.
"So we've now won more games here than they'd won since 2013. They'd won 21. We've won 22 and 3 and a half years,” Mora said after his 100th win in his coaching career, which has spanned the NFL and collegiate football sphere.
The highest amount of wins from 2013 until Mora’s arrival was six in 2015. Something Mora did in his first year with UConn. Mora’s nine-win season in 2024 was the highest since 2007 under Randy Edsall who, like Mora, finished the season with a 9-4 record.
"And to me, it starts with certain people and their commitment to football… David Benedict," Mora said. "Dan Toscano. Mike Burton, you know, I'm gonna stop right there, and I can keep going on and on and on and on and on and on. But without the support of Dom, you know, without the support of all these people, we wouldn't be making the progress that we're making. And so, you know, [I] appreciate that."
“[I] appreciate the commitment the people are making. I hadn't even really thought about that it was 100th win.”
In Mora’s four years in the NFL, the former Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks coach touted a 31-33 record. After joining the UCLA Bruins in 2012, Mora spent six years compiling a 46-30 record, which included four winning seasons, all of which comprised of 8+ wins.
“You get dialed in on just, I just want one win,” stumbled Mora. “I just want one. I just want one more win. That's all I want in life right now. And I also know this, that it's also humbling because my dad, I still got like 85 to go to catch him. So that's incentive to keep coaching.”
Jim’s father mounted an NFL 125-106 record with the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints, before hanging up the headset in 2001.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!