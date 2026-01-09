UConn Football Lands Duke Transfer DT

UConn Huskies football continued reshaping its roster through the transfer portal by securing a key addition up front.

The Huskies added Duke defensive lineman Desmond Aladuge, a move that strengthens the defensive line and signals an aggressive approach to roster building under the new coaching staff.

Aladuge arrives in Storrs with college experience, remaining eligibility and a background in a Power Five program.

A Proven College Contributor Joins the Huskies

UConn Football added Desmond Aladuge to its defensive line group as part of a busy stretch in the transfer portal. Aladuge, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman from Duke, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds. He spent his entire college career with the Blue Devils before entering the portal and committing to UConn.

Aladuge appeared in 12 career games at Duke and recorded eight total tackles along with 1.5 tackles for loss. His most extensive action came during the 2024 season, when he logged 96 snaps across seven games.

That year, he registered seven tackles and posted tackles for loss against Northwestern and Elon. He also recorded multiple-tackle performances against Elon, Northwestern and Georgia Tech.

In the following season, his role was more limited. Aladuge played 15 snaps across four games and finished with one tackle, a reduction in playing time that influenced his decision to explore other opportunities.

Before arriving at Duke, Aladuge was a standout at Milford High School in Delaware. He was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals and was listed as the top recruit in the state.

Over four seasons, he compiled 116 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 31 sacks and 69 quarterback pressures while adding five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He also earned multiple all-district honors and lettered in basketball. Aladuge will arrive at UConn with two years of eligibility remaining.

Portal Strategy Shapes the Defensive Front

Aladuge’s commitment represents the third defensive line addition assembled by defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis, who has also brought in veteran Toledo tackle Esean Carter.

The staff also landed Texas defensive lineman Melvin Hills III, giving UConn two portal commitments along the line within minutes of each other. Hills, a 6-foot-3, 302-pound redshirt freshman, was part of the Texas roster that reached the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Head coach Jason Candle has leaned heavily on the transfer portal, a strategy that has defined his decade-long Toledo Rockets. Rather than relying solely on high school recruiting, Candle has prioritized experienced players capable of contributing quickly.

As the transfer portal window remains open through January 16, UConn is expected to keep adding pieces. For Aladuge, the move offers a reset and a clearer path to playing time. For the Huskies, it is another calculated step toward building a deeper, more competitive defensive front.

