UConn Lands Varying Future Projections
The UConn Huskies are mere hours away from a smooth 4-2 record. For head coach Jim Mora, things seemed to have been sky-high after finishing 9-4 last season, but if the Huskies can take down Florida International University (2-2) (0-1) on Saturday, then Mora is right on track to replicating his 2024 successes.
ESPN’s FPI metric, while not perfect, is a good way to take the emotion out of projecting team's future.
ESPN Outlook
Here is the explanation from ESPN on how FPI works.
“The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.”
The Huskies’ FPI is not too hot as they rank 83rd in the nation with a -5.5.
With those 20,000 simulations, there are a number of other statistics that can be produced
For example, UConn was predicted a decent 88.5% to win 6+ games, which feels like the benchmark for Mora’s team.
Here is how that 6+ wins is measured: Percent of season simulations in which a team won at least 6 games (typically bowl-eligible).
UConn Record Projection
The Huskies were also projected a win-loss record of 5.1-6.9. This near two-game gulf feels pretty large considering one produces a dreadful five-win season while the other fields a decent 7-5 record.
This is how the projected win-loss record is tallied.
"Projected overall W-L, accounting for results to date and FPI-based projections for remaining scheduled games (and potential conference championship games). May not sum to a whole number because of differing number of games played in each simulation."
After FIU, UConn faces Boston College (A), Rice (A), UAB (H), Duke (A), Air Force (H) FAU (A).
Those combined records measure out to a 10-15 record. While a loss to Boston College and Duke feels likely, the Huskies feel within a shout of any of the other opponents on their slate.
Yet Mora is a wise-enough coach not to look too far into the future and to keep his sights steadied on the Panthers and quarterback Keyone Jenkins. Jenkins has marked two touchdowns to three interceptions and 701 yards, with four rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!