UConn Lands Varying Future Projections

Where does ESPN project the Huskies to land?

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies are mere hours away from a smooth 4-2 record. For head coach Jim Mora, things seemed to have been sky-high after finishing 9-4 last season, but if the Huskies can take down Florida International University (2-2) (0-1) on Saturday, then Mora is right on track to replicating his 2024 successes

ESPN’s FPI metric, while not perfect, is a good way to take the emotion out of projecting team's future. 

ESPN Outlook

Here is the explanation from ESPN on how FPI works.

“The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.”

The Huskies’ FPI is not too hot as they rank 83rd in the nation with a -5.5.

With those 20,000 simulations, there are a number of other statistics that can be produced 

For example, UConn was predicted a decent 88.5% to win 6+ games, which feels like the benchmark for Mora’s team.

Here is how that 6+ wins is measured: Percent of season simulations in which a team won at least 6 games (typically bowl-eligible). 

Where does ESPN project UConn to finish?
Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs after making a catch against the Syracuse Orange during overtime at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

UConn Record Projection

The Huskies were also projected a win-loss record of 5.1-6.9. This near two-game gulf feels pretty large considering one produces a dreadful five-win season while the other fields a decent 7-5 record. 

This is how the projected win-loss record is tallied. 

"Projected overall W-L, accounting for results to date and FPI-based projections for remaining scheduled games (and potential conference championship games). May not sum to a whole number because of differing number of games played in each simulation."

After FIU, UConn faces Boston College (A), Rice (A), UAB (H), Duke (A), Air Force (H) FAU (A).

Those combined records measure out to a 10-15 record. While a loss to Boston College and Duke feels likely, the Huskies feel within a shout of any of the other opponents on their slate. 

Yet Mora is a wise-enough coach not to look too far into the future and to keep his sights steadied on the Panthers and quarterback Keyone Jenkins. Jenkins has marked two touchdowns to three interceptions and 701 yards, with four rushing touchdowns on the ground.

