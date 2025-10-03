UConn Set to Revisit Old QB Foe
When the UConn Huskies (3-2) take on Florida International University (2-2) (0-1), it will be the second time in Jim Mora’s coaching career that he takes on quarterback Keyone Jenkins.
The last time the two squared off was in the 2023 season. FIU ended up squeezing out a 24-17 lead. The Panthers had notched a 24-3 lead heading into the half before the Huskies dragged themselves back to score the next 14 points.
“He's really good in the dropback game, finding the crease. And then when guys have their back to him, you know, [he’s good at] going and making big plays that way,” quoted UConn head coach Jim Mora.
This season, Jenkins has totaled 701 yards on 73-116 passing for two touchdowns and three interceptions, but has added a hearty four touchdowns on the ground and 64 yards.
“And he can run the ball in the design quarterback runs, obviously, but his big, big plays have come when, you know, you're in coverage, maybe you're in man coverage or someone’s in zone, and we get out of position, and then he turns what looks like a pretty good pressure rush into a big gain.”
“So, guys like that, you always have to keep your eyes up when you're rushing the passer, you have to be disciplined in your pass rush lanes. You have to understand where your help is or where the pressure's coming from, where he might flush, how he might flush, downfield, you have to get your drop, be disciplined in your zones, not drift.”
“…But, guys like that are a problem, and he's a problem, and we've faced him before, and now it's two years later, he's a much better player now than he ever was then…so he'll be a real challenge for us.”
In the 2023 fixture, Jenkins notched a massive 284 yards and two touchdowns, with a rushing touchdown to seal the Huskies’ fate.
That 2023 win over UConn set the Panthers up for a pretty 3-1 record before they dropped six of their next seven games and finished 4-8. UConn did not experience a great season in its own right. The Huskies went just 3-9 and finished with their worst season under Mora. Last season saw the Panthers mark another 4-8 record while UConn put together a 9-4 record, landing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, where a 27-14 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels laid a benchmark of success Mora attempts to grow on.
