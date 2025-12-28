UConn Makes Shocking Hire From Pitt

The UConn Huskies football program has landed a defensive coordinator with a proven track record of developing elite talent. The Huskies are bringing in Ryan Manalac from Pittsburgh, where he built one of college football's most feared linebacker units over the past four seasons.

ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news, reporting that Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has agreed to a two-year deal to become UConn's new defensive coordinator. During his tenure at Pitt, Manalac coached First Team All-American Kyle Louis and transformed the Panthers' linebacker room into a dominant force. Before arriving at Pitt, Manalac served as defensive coordinator at Bucknell and Ohio Dominican.

Sources: Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has agreed to a two-year deal to be UConn's new defensive coordinator. He spent the last four years at Pitt, coaching First Team All-American Kyle Louis. He’s the former defensive coordinator at Bucknell and Ohio Dominican. pic.twitter.com/kgdlJdTgye — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2025

Building a Championship Culture

Manalac made an immediate impact at Pitt in 2021, helping the Panthers capture the ACC Championship in his first season. That championship run set the tone for what would become four years of exceptional linebacker development in Pittsburgh.

Under Manalac's guidance, the Pitt linebacker unit earned the nickname "The Sharks" over the past two seasons. Kyle Louis, a two-time All-American, became the face of this fearsome group. But Louis wasn't alone, Rasheem Biles, Braylan Lovelace, and Brandon George all thrived under Manalac's coaching.

Biles had a monster 2024 season, recording 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss. His 70-yard pick-six against Louisville was one of the season's most electrifying plays. George, another Manalac success story, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.​

Before "The Sharks" became a household name, Manalac developed SirVocea Dennis, who earned All-ACC honors in 2022 before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.​

Historic Performance Against Syracuse

Perhaps the most memorable showcase of Manalac's coaching came in Pitt's 2024 victory over Syracuse. The linebacker group intercepted five passes, with three returned for touchdowns in a dominant defensive performance.

The "Sharks" nickname became synonymous with the aggressive, playmaking defense that Manalac built at Pitt.

What UConn is Getting

UConn is bringing in a coach who has consistently produced NFL-caliber linebackers and built a culture of aggressive, playmaking defense. For a program looking to establish itself as an FBS independent, Manalac's ability to develop talent and create an identity could be transformative. The two-year commitment gives him time to install his system and build the next generation of "Sharks" in Storrs.

With recruiting battles intensifying across college football, having a coach who has developed multiple All-Americans and NFL Draft picks gives UConn a powerful selling point.

