UConn Commit Praises Huskies Recruiting Process: 'They Always Went One Gear Up'
It appears that the UConn Huskies program gives maximum effort not only on the court but also when it comes to recruiting.
Recent results certainly support such a notion, as Dan Hurley has now landed his second elite recruit from the 2025 cycle in seven-foot big man Eric Reibe, who committed to the Huskies on Wednesday.
Reibe joins top-25 guard Darius Adams in UConn’s ’25 class, which might add Braylon Mullins next week.
247Sports’ Dushawn London reported on the Reibe commitment soon after it was announced on Wednesday.
“The 7-foot big man, who is originally from Germany, chose the two-time defending champs over Indiana, Creighton, Kansas, and Oregon, among others,” London said.
London also spoke with Reibe about how UConn recruited him.
“They always showed a lot of effort recruiting me after NBPA Top 100 camp and then DMV live, that's when they really picked it up and started heavily recruiting me,” Reibe said, per London. “After the visit, they recruited me even harder and never slowed down. They always went one gear up. They were always on top of everything.”
Dan Hurley and his staff were all in on Reibe, and they ramped up the intensity of his recruitment over the past couple of months.
In September, Hurley even went straight from the White House to visit with Reibe.
Hurley’s recruiting efforts are clearly improving, which points to the work of his assistants (Kimani Young, Luke Murray, Tom Moore) but also reflects Hurley’s vision to run a world-class basketball program in all facets.
Hurley has spoken about how his father mastered all levels of coaching, from in-game strategy to marketing and roster construction, and everything in between.
Being a college basketball coach is a comprehensive duty that forces one to excel in so many different roles; the games themselves are just one element.
UConn has hit the recruiting trail with vigor this cycle after falling short of landing No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg.
Hurley has won national championships with recruits predominately far outside the top-25 in their class.
Now that Hurley is pulling from inside the top-25, there could be a frightening dynasty brewing in Storrs.
