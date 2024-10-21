UConn Five-Star Recruit Will Announce College Decision On Wednesday
The UConn Huskies could add to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday night.
Dan Hurley landed top-25 combo guard Darius Adams at the end of September and followed that up with top-25 center Eric Reibe last week.
Now, five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins — a top-20 player in the country — is set to announce his decision on Wednesday. Mullins will make the announcement via live stream from his high school gym (Greenfield-Central High School).
Mullins has narrowed down his list to UConn, Indiana, and North Carolina entering Wednesday.
Indiana was seen as the favorite to land Mullins a few months ago based on the premise that Mullins wanted to stay close to home, but that narrative has lost steam in recent weeks with UConn now rumored to be the favorite.
Mullins has been compared to Cam Spencer. He’s a six-foot-four sharpshooter with underrated athleticism and tremendous feel for the game.
Mullins would play mostly two-guard at UConn but also a bit of point. He's one of the most skilled players in the entire 2025 class and would fit perfectly into Hurley's system of generating open three-point looks.
Mullins would become one of the highest-ranked recruits landed by UConn in the Hurley era.
More NCAA: UConn's Bench Scoring Reveals Dan Hurley's Absurd Depth, Even Stronger Culture