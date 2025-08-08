2025 UNC Schedule Breakdown: Syracuse
North Carolina will take its fourth of six road trips, but unlike the others, they will be playing inside a dome rather than an open stadium.
North Carolina will take on Syracuse in upstate New York on Halloween night. In Fran Brown's first year as the head coach, the Orange had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory as they went 10-3 and finished in fourth place in the ACC. Syracuse finished the season ranked No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
It marked just the second time the Orange have appeared in the CFP Top 25 since its inception in 2014 and the third time they have finished in the AP Top 25 since 2000.
The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 4-3. North Carolina has won the last two meetings – 2020 and 2023 – in Chapel Hill by a combined score of 71-13, with the most recent being won by a score of 40-7. However, the last time Carolina played the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome) in Syracuse, the Tar Heels lost 40-37 in double overtime.
Here’s another way-too-early game preview for what could be UNC’s toughest road test.
Outlook
The Orange are expected to take a step back after the departures of quarterback Kyle McCord, running back LeQuint Allen, and three of their top four receivers from the nation’s No. 1 passing offense. Wide receiver Trebor Pena was slated to return but transferred to Penn State.
The quarterback battle will be between Notre Dame transfer Steven Angeli and LSU transfer Rickie Collins to replace Kyle McCord. Of the two, the one who has the most experience is Angeli.
Angeli has been thrown into the fire twice during his career at Notre Dame. He started in the 2023 Sun Bowl against Oregon State after Sam Hartman opted out, completing 15 of 19 passes for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also saw action in the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Penn State, stepping in for an injured Riley Leonard to lead a critical scoring drive. Angeli went 6 of 7 for 44 yards on that possession.
Replacing three receivers that all had at least 900 receiving yards isn’t easy, but the Orange have three wide receivers who will get more shine in Syracuse’s passing attack.
Darell Gill returns after a strong 2024 campaign and so will Justus Ross-Simmons who only had nine catches but had 202 yards (22.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Johntay Cook transferred to Syracuse after a tumultuous two-year stint as Texas, but his talent is undeniable.
The offensive line will have a lot of newcomers in transfers such as Naquil Bertrand (Alabama), Austin Collins (Louisville) and TJ Ferguson.
The run defense struggled last year and losing Freshman All-American defensive lineman Maraad Watson hurts. The good news is that the Orange brought in Chris Thomas (Marshall) and George Rooks (Boston College) to help absorb Watson’s departure to Texas.
Derek McDonald is the only returning starter in the linebacker corps, but veteran Anwar Sparrow brings solid experience. The group also adds former FCS All-American Gary Bryant, a transfer from South Dakota.
Cornerback Duce Chestnutt and safety Devin Grant are the top two returning tacklers from last season and bring a veteran presence for Syracuse’s defense. True freshman cornerback Demetres Samuel is the Orange’s version of Travis Hunter as he will get reps as a wide receiver as well.
Big Dawg: LB Gary Bryant
While Gill was considered for it after he recorded 31 catches for 522 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns last season as its fourth leading receiver, the addition of Bryant for the defense was hard to ignore.
Bryant was an FCS All-American and an All-MVFC selection at linebacker for South Dakota last season. He appeared in all 14 games for the Coyotes, who reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. He finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference — often considered the SEC of the FCS — with 103 tackles. He also recorded 4.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Synopsis
Syracuse always has a raucous crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome and it is among the loudest stadiums in the country. Over the past three seasons, the Orange are 16-4 at home, including wins over No. 15 NC State in 2022, along with No. 23 Georgia Tech and No. 6 Miami in 2024 — the latter of which ultimately spoiled the Hurricanes’ playoff hopes.
This is a true trap game for the Tar Heels, and it could be one they lose if they start slow. Whether the Orange match last season’s level of play or not, this might be UNC’s toughest road game.
