Bad Sign for UNC Basketball in Ugonna Onyenso Sweepstakes
Whether or not the UNC basketball coaches feel like their 2024-25 roster construction is complete, Ugonna Onyenso's withdrawal from the NBA Draft process on Wednesday sparked a glimmer of hope among Tar Heel faithful who've been longing for the program to add a formidable rim protector this offseason.
Hubert Davis' Tar Heels and Onyenso seemed to have significant mutual interest in recent weeks. But it hasn't translated into a visit.
And it now looks as though the 7-foot, 245-pound big man, who spent two seasons at Kentucky before entering the transfer portal in late April, might be leaning toward taking his talents to Kansas State for his junior college campaign.
He'll begin a visit with Jerome Tang and his Wildcats on Monday, On3 reported via the following posts on Thursday night:
Thus far, the trip to Manhattan, Kan., is the only reported upcoming visit on tap for the 19-year-old native of Nigeria.
As a sophomore for the 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats under John Calipari, Ugonna Onyenso proved remarkably effective in some areas and noticeably underdeveloped in others on his way to averaging 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in only 18.8 minutes per outing.
He shot 55.0 percent from the field and 58.8 percent at the charity stripe. His 66 blocks were the third most among SEC players last season.
Onyenso has two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.