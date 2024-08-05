UNC Basketball Recruiting: Reclassified Big Man Commits Elsewhere
Barring a surprise move in the next couple of weeks, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew will leave a couple of scholarship spots unfilled next season.
On Monday, the last reported prospect on the Tar Heels' radar, NBA Global Academy center Julius Halaifonua, announced his commitment to Georgetown.
A few weeks ago, several insiders viewed the Tar Heels as a top contender for the 7-foot, 290-pound four-star, who hails from New Zealand and revealed his intention to reclassify from 2025 to 2024 in July. But ever since, the Hoyas built momentum, and the predictions stacked up 100 percent in favor of Ed Cooley's Georgetown staff after Halaifonua visited the campus last week.
Meanwhile, here are the 11 scholarship talents on tap for the 2024-25 UNC basketball team, consisting of six returning Tar Heels, three heralded freshmen, and two transfer additions.
- Graduate guard RJ Davis
- Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
- Junior guard Seth Trimble
- Junior forward Jalen Washington
- Junior forward Cade Tyson
- Junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin
- Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
- Sophomore forward Zayden High
- Freshman forward Drake Powell
- Freshman guard Ian Jackson
- Freshman center James Brown
The 2024-25 Tar Heels, Hubert Davis' fourth squad as head coach in Chapel Hill, tip off their regular season on Nov. 4 when Elon comes to the Dean E. Smith Center.