UNC Basketball Recruiting: Elite Forward About Ready to Trim List
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) rising senior Caleb Wilson plans to officially eliminate roughly two-thirds of his more than two dozen suitors from contention in the coming weeks. After winning Peach Jam Defensive MVP this past weekend, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward, who has held a UNC basketball offer since May 2023, told Zagsblog's Sam Lance and Adam Zagoria that he'll soon announce "eight or 10" finalists.
According to Lance and Zagoria, Wilson has scheduled fall visits to Duke, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Oregon. Plus, he and his father plan to attend games at UNC and Auburn, and he's considering a trip to Baylor.
So, it seems that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, along with the coaches at the other seven aforementioned schools, are likely to end up on his list heading into the homestretch of his recruitment.
Caleb Wilson, now No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was in Chapel Hill for an official visit in early February, sitting behind the Tar Heels' bench for their feel-good home win over the archrival Blue Devils.
He was one of the first 2025 recruits to land squarely on UNC's wishlist.
Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels have yet to tally their first prize in the 2025 recruiting arena. But they remain in the mix for a dozen or so targets, including Caleb Wilson and a few other premier talents in the cycle.