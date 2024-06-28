UNC Basketball Target Expresses Appreciation for 'MJ House'
Jasper Johnson grew up in Kentucky but was a UNC basketball fan as a kid. So, it's no surprise he seemed to savor his time in Carmichael Arena while visiting the Tar Heels this week.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard, a five-star who ranks No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and was a teammate to current UNC basketball freshman center James Brown at Link Academy (Mo.) this past season, posted the following 18 seconds of sweeping video in the famous gym:
Showing respect for and knowledge of UNC basketball history, Johnson captioned the post, "MJ House." Of course, the rising high school senior is referring to six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, as the 1982 national champion's three seasons with the Tar Heels were spent in Carmichael, where the program played its home games until the Dean E. Smith Center opened its doors in January 1986.
Speaking of the Smith Center, Johnson got the chance to check out a UNC basketball practice there during his unofficial visit on Wednesday.
But it wasn't the fleet-footed sharpshooter's first time in that Tar Heel house. No, Johnson was in attendance for UNC's home win over archrival Duke while on an official visit back in early February.
His return trip to Chapel Hill sure suggests the Tar Heels are squarely in the mix for his coveted services.
It appears Jasper Johnson, a UNC basketball offer holder since September, is in the homestretch of his recruitment. He has mentioned in the past that he could decide on a college destination as soon as July.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old prospect also recently visited Illinois, Alabama, and Kentucky. Those three schools, UNC, and perhaps a couple of others are the perceived primary contenders.
Thus far, no experts have entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for the high-profile Jasper Johnson sweepstakes.