Former UNC Basketball Wing Back Among Top Unsigned Free Agents
UNC basketball product Nassir Little, who spent a year in Chapel Hill before leaving early and getting drafted No. 25 overall in 2019, has 237 games of NBA regular season experience under his belt. He's averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for his pro career, beginning with four seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers roster before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
However, entering his sixth season since his one-and-done Tar Heel stay, the 24-year-old forward from Florida is without an NBA home — at least for the moment, anyway.
The Miami Heat waived Little on Saturday, roughly a month after signing him to a deal for training camp and preseason play.
Little played in two Miami Heat preseason games. Those performances included his 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 at the line across 32 minutes of action in the team's 114-109 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Now, several sites view Nassir Little as one of the top dozen or so unsigned free agents. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if some franchise adds him to its roster in the early going of the 2024-25 season, which tips off across the league this week.
