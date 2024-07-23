Huge UNC Basketball Target on Reclass ‘Conversations’
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, who landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis just over a month ago, currently stands atop the 247Sports 2026 Composite in a tie with a potential Tar Heel target and fellow California prep in Brandon McCoy Jr., a five-star guard at St. John Bosco High School. But there's no guarantee Stokes remains a 2026 prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound agile bruiser, a projected one-and-done lottery pick no matter his timeline, turns 17 in October. So, his 19th birthday falls in the 2026 calendar year, meaning he'd be eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft if he's one year removed from high school graduation when it arrives.
In order to do that, Stokes would need to reclassify to 2025, then likely play college ball somewhere in 2025-26.
It sounds like he is still primarily focusing on his development and racking up offers galore in the process. However, at Peach Jam last week, Stokes noted to ESPN's Jeff Borzello that he and his camp haven't ruled out the reclass option.
"We've had a couple conversations about it," Stokes, an admitted longtime UNC basketball enthusiast, told Borzello, "but that's not really the option I've been thinking about."
For now, the phenom remains one of four talents on the early 2026 Tar Heel offer sheet.