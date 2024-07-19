Potential UNC Basketball Prize Posts Peach Jam Triple-Double
On Friday morning, Oakland Soldiers capped off a 5-0 march through Pool C action at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., with a 90-75 win over PSA Cardinals. The victory featured a combined 48 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists from the squad's two five-star UNC basketball targets in Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Notre Dame High School (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes, No. 1 in 2026.
ALSO REAAD: Tar Heels Land Among Finalists for 7-Footer
Speaking of Stokes, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound explosive bruiser stole the show. Not only did he record a triple-double in his 29 minutes on the floor, but he did so with game-high marks in all three columns: 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.
Plus, Stokes came away with two steals. And his shooting clips were impressive: 6-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 beyond the arc, and 11-for-12 at the charity stripe.
He averaged 21.2 points, 9.8 boards, and 5.6 assists over the five Pool C games.
In other words, the triple-double was far from a fluke. Even so, it's eye-popping.
Tyran Stokes, who received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis just over a month ago, and longtime Tar Heel target AJ Dybantsa are now gearing up to lead Oakland Soldiers into the eight-team EYBL Championship, which tips off at Peach Jam on Saturday and ends with the title bout for the coveted trophy on Sunday morning.