All Tar Heels

Potential UNC Basketball Prize Posts Peach Jam Triple-Double

The latest box score from top-tier UNC basketball recruiting prospect Tyran Stokes is instant grassroots lore.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Friday morning, Oakland Soldiers capped off a 5-0 march through Pool C action at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., with a 90-75 win over PSA Cardinals. The victory featured a combined 48 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists from the squad's two five-star UNC basketball targets in Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Notre Dame High School (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes, No. 1 in 2026.

ALSO REAAD: Tar Heels Land Among Finalists for 7-Footer

Speaking of Stokes, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound explosive bruiser stole the show. Not only did he record a triple-double in his 29 minutes on the floor, but he did so with game-high marks in all three columns: 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Plus, Stokes came away with two steals. And his shooting clips were impressive: 6-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 beyond the arc, and 11-for-12 at the charity stripe.

He averaged 21.2 points, 9.8 boards, and 5.6 assists over the five Pool C games.

In other words, the triple-double was far from a fluke. Even so, it's eye-popping.

Tyran Stokes, who received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis just over a month ago, and longtime Tar Heel target AJ Dybantsa are now gearing up to lead Oakland Soldiers into the eight-team EYBL Championship, which tips off at Peach Jam on Saturday and ends with the title bout for the coveted trophy on Sunday morning.

More UNC Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

Home/Basketball