UNC Basketball: Surging Guard Prospect Makes Cuts in Recruitment
Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) rising senior Braylon Mullins added a UNC basketball offer to his now-impressive collection back in late May. And the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard has since scheduled an official visit with the Tar Heels for the second weekend of September.
ALSO READ: UNC Holds One Advantage for Latest Recruiting Target
With that in mind, it's no surprise that Mullins put UNC in the top 10 he announced on Monday.
That list also includes the Tar Heels' archrival, Duke, along with three more bluebloods in Kentucky, Kansas, and UConn. Alabama, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan, and home-state hopeful Indiana are the other five still in contention.
Mullins has locked in official visits to most of his finalists. Plus, he's working on setting up trips to Kansas and Duke, his father told On3's Joe Tipton, to round out what will be a jam-packed slate from early August deep into the fall of his senior year.
ALSO READ: UNC Follows Duke Into Battle for High-Octane Five-Star
Perhaps a decision will arrive in time for the early signing period in November.
While the athletic sharpshooter remains a four-star prospect with only a No. 74 overall composite ranking, he's approaching five-star status in the eyes of the folks at 247Sports. They stack him up at No. 23 among his 2025 peers, 70 spots higher than where he sat just over a month ago.
Braylon Mullins is one of over a dozen 2025 targets continuing to receive considerable attention from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff as they pursue their first commitment in the cycle.