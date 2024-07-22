UNC Basketball Holds One Advantage for Latest Recruiting Target
Buckhorn High School (Ala.) rising junior Caleb Holt has admitted to being a UNC basketball enthusiast, and he's drawn the attention of the recruiters from Chapel Hill since last summer. Plus, former Tar Heel guard Kenny Smith was once his coach in grassroots action.
There's no doubt that Holt, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound versatile forward who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has talent deserving of a UNC basketball offer.
So, on Sunday night, it came as no surprise that the 16-year-old five-star reported on social media that fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have officially entered the race for his coveted services. Note that he included a picture of Kenny Smith in his announcement post:
Holt became the fifth 2026 prep to land on the UNC basketball wishlist.
He joins Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison, and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., who revealed his offer from Davis about 30 minutes before Holt on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Caleb Holt's offer sheet now consists of well over a dozen schools, including home-state hopefuls Alabama and Auburn. However, UNC is only his second blueblood suitor, joining Kansas, as the Jayhawks officially targeted the phenom prospect back in late April.