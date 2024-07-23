Intriguing Backcourt Talent Reports UNC Basketball Offer
Most of the new UNC basketball offers this month have been to 2026 prospects. But that doesn't mean fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his crew are finished when it comes to targeting more 2025 talents.
ALSO READ: UNC Holds One Advantage for Latest 2026 Recruiting Target
On Monday, Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis became the 18th prep in the 2025 cycle to announce an offer from the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5, 170-pound four-star did so via the following post on social media, thanking Davis and fourth-year UNC basketball assistant coach Jeff Lebo:
Denis, now with roughly two dozen offers in hand and a handful of visits on tap across the next few months, sat at No. 104 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite when summer began.
He's now up to No. 75 — ranked No. 3 among rising high school seniors in North Carolina — after exhibiting his impressive length, athleticism, shotmaking, and all-around competitive flair for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit the past few months.
As things stand, Isaiah Denis is the lowest-ranked 2025 UNC basketball recruiting target, sitting one notch below Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins. That said, both are on the rise of late and likely to climb higher in the coming weeks.