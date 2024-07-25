UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Extends Offer to Finnish Phenom
Compass Prep (Ariz.) rising junior Miikka Muurinen landed a Duke basketball offer on Sunday. Kentucky followed suit on Monday. And on Wednesday, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis officially entered the race, capping off the 6-foot-10, 185-pound four-star's impressive feat in attracting three new blueblood suitors in a span of four days.
Muurinen, a stock-rising stretch-four prospect and smooth outside shooter who shined for Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike E16 circuit throughout the spring and summer, hails from Finland. The 17-year-old sensation arrived in America last year, attending Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) before recently announcing his transfer to Compass Prep.
He ranks No. 69 overall and No. 14 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His new offers this week give him a double-digit count at this relatively early juncture and likely signal a significant climb in the rankings to come.
Miikka Muurinen is the sixth 2026 prospect to receive an offer from Hubert Davis and his staff. That wishlist sat empty as recently as mid-May.
The other reported UNC basketball targets in the cycle are Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., and Buckhorn High School (Ala.) five-star forward Caleb Holt.