New UNC Basketball Target Announces Transfer to Powerhouse
Caleb Holt earned Mr. Basketball honors in Alabama as a mere sophomore at Buckhorn High School, averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing then excelled in grassroots play this spring and summer, ultimately leading to recent offers out of Tobacco Road. Duke basketball entered the fray last week, and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis followed suit on Sunday.
Now, the 16-year-old Holt, who grew up a fan of the Tar Heels and calls 1980s UNC basketball star Kenny Smith a mentor, is taking his talents one state closer to North Carolina.
On Wednesday, the five-star phenom, No. 3 overall and No. 1 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, announced that he's transferring to hoops powerhouse Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., where he'll suit up for a program that finished 30-2 in 2023-24, captured the 7A state title, and takes a 15-game winning streak into next season.
Holt is one of six rising high school juniors who already hold an offer from Hubert Davis and his staff in Chapel Hill, as the UNC basketball recruiting team officially entered the fray for yet another 2026 prospect, Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen, on Wednesday.