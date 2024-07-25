UNC Basketball Product Returns to Chapel Hill Amid Trade Chatter
At the midpoint of the offseason, it's no surprise to see that recent UNC basketball workouts featured a few Tar Heel alums. Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, and Cam Johnson were back in town, training alongside what will be Hubert Davis' fourth team as head coach in Chapel Hill.
Maye, Williams, and Johnson, no doubt offering advice to a group of 2024-25 Tar Heels who figure to begin the season somewhere inside the top 10 in the country, were teammates and starters on both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 UNC basketball squads.
Of those three, only Johnson is in the NBA. Meanwhile, it just so happens that he is one of the most frequently talked-about talents in the trade department right now.
The Brooklyn Nets are in rebuild mode. And several franchises have emerged as potential destinations for the 28-year-old Johnson, fresh off averaging 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in his first full season with the Nets.
That list includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Golden State Warriors, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis.
Cam Johnson, a 6-foot-8 forward and former lottery pick who began his career with the Phoenix Suns before heading to Brooklyn as part of a four-team trade in February 2023, is now a proven bucket-getter in the league. He's averaged double-digit points, plus four or more rebounds, in each of his past three campaigns.