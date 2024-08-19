Kentucky Pledge Pitches UNC Basketball Target Late in Race
It appears that decision day is less than two weeks away for Overtime Elite (Ga.) senior guard and longtime 2025 UNC basketball target Jasper Johnson.
Reports of the 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star's forthcoming announcement now date back well over a month. This time, though, Jasper Johnson's deadline sounds set in stone.
On Monday, Dennis Johnson, a former All-SEC defensive end at Kentucky, told Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria that his son will reveal a winner "the last week of August."
Meanwhile, the latest Kentucky commit, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, a 7-footer who also appeared on the Tar Heel wishlist for months, seems to be putting in effort behind the scenes to convince Johnson to return to his home state for his college career:
"You know where home is," Moreno said on camera to Johnson after publicly pledging his allegiance to Mark Pope's Wildcats last week.
In late July, Jasper Johnson, now sitting at No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, named five finalists in his recruitment: UNC, Kentucky, Alabama, Louisville, and Arkansas. Although he hasn't trimmed that list any further, national insiders have recently been observing a three-team battle between UNC, Kentucky, and Alabama.
Thus far, no experts have entered 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the sharpshooting lefty.
Not only did UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff host Johnson on an official visit in early February, but they welcomed him back to campus for an unofficial visit in late June. It's been 11 months since he received his offer from the Tar Heels.