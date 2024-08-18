All Tar Heels

NBA Star Presents Award to UNC Basketball Freshman Ian Jackson

The heralded UNC basketball guard left Arizona with another addition to his trophy case.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
At Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp in Phoenix, Ariz., this past week, UNC basketball newcomer Ian Jackson was among 20 college counselors on hand and alongside 20 top high school players. And there's no doubt the five-star McDonald's All-American guard, a potential one-and-done first round draft pick, made his presence known at the three-day event.

Evidently, Jackson's performance was particularly loud on Day 3, leading to his recognition on Saturday as the college group's Most Improved Player, an honor that "goes to the guys that made the biggest strides throughout camp."

The 19-year-old Jackson received the award from Lillard, an eight-time NBA All-Star guard, alongside the prep collection's MIP in Westchester Senior (Calif.) forward Tajh Ariza, who is a five-star in the 2026 cycle and the son of former NBA journeyman forward Trevor Ariza.

In posting the following highlights of the 6-foot-4, 185-pound pure scorer, GREENLIGHT MEDIA noted Ian Jackson's "unreal athleticism and feel for the game" and that the Bronx native is a "PEST on defense" always seeking out "the toughest assignment."

Jackson and the 2024-25 Tar Heels, the fourth team under Hubert Davis' command, begin their season on Nov. 4 when Elon comes to the Dean E. Smith Center.

Matt Giles

