UNC Basketball Junior Does Best MJ Impression in Practice
Whether in the UNC basketball practice facility or against NBA players in open runs, Seth Trimble has produced some head-turning aerial acts of late.
The latest high-flying highlight play by the 20-year-old guard comes from a recent Tar Heel practice. In addition to the following clip of Trimble mirroring UNC basketball legend Michael Jordan's iconic layup for the Chicago Bulls, the program's social media team posted a still-frame photo of the 6-foot-3 showstopper midflight with eyes on what must've been a jaw-dropping slam:
Granted, Trimble's treat in a practice setting pales in comparison to Jordan's hand-switch delight against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals:
Even so, one could argue that Trimble's acceleration past reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis and maneuver around the outstretched arms of big man Zayden High at least put him in the conversation for the Tar Heels' most impressive practice highlight this offseason.
Last season, Seth Trimble averaged 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds across his 17.1 minutes per game for a Tar Heel team that won the ACC regular season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite being known primarily as a momentum-changing dunker, he shot 41.9 percent beyond the arc for the season.
Although Trimble initially entered the transfer portal back in the spring, the Wisconsin native quickly withdrew his name and enthusiastically announced his return to Chapel Hill for the 2024-25 UNC basketball campaign.
He and the Tar Heels tip off their season at home against Elon on Nov. 4 before heading to Kansas for a blueblood showdown against the Jayhawks four nights later.