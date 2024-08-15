UNC Basketball Recruiting: Nikolas Khamenia Now Making Moves
Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) senior Nikolas Khamenia, a UNC basketball offer holder since late May, is ready to announce a top five this week, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward informed HS Top Recruits on Wednesday night.
And he's now scheduled the first official visit of his senior year: to Arizona at the end of this month. Last year, Gonzaga was the only program to host Khamenia in an official capacity.
Khamenia, a gifted stretch-four who has received about two dozen offers and is nearing five-star status, ranks No. 27 overall, No. 9 at his position, and No. 4 among Californians on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As for whether UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff will end up among his finalists this week, well, it could go either way.
After all, Khamenia hasn't revealed any plans to visit Davis & Co. this fall. On the other hand, most of his other suitors are in the same boat.
The Tar Heels, who remain without a commitment from the current crop of high school seniors and are one of several blueblood hopefuls in the Nikolas Khamenia sweepstakes, have seen mixed results in recent months when it comes to list drops on the 2025 trail. They appear to remain in contention for all but a handful of the 18 talents they've officially targeted in the cycle.