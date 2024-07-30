Longtime UNC Basketball Offer Holder Now Trending Elsewhere
All 18 prospects who have reported a UNC basketball offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle remain undecided. And of those 18, thus far only Wasatch Academy (Utah) five-star guard Isiah Harwell has eliminated Hubert Davis and his staff from contention by revealing a list of contenders that doesn't include the Tar Heels.
However, while UNC has identified new targets in recent months, some of the earliest Tar Heel offer recipients in the class have been setting all-important official visits for their senior year without scheduling a trip to Chapel Hill.
One such talent is Overtime Elite (Ga.) forward Bryson Tiller, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound five-star who ranks No. 11 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He landed his offer from Davis & Co. in early July 2023.
On Monday afternoon, 247Sports' Eric Bossi posted that Tiller has now "locked in official visits" to Auburn beginning on Sept. 28 and to Georgia Tech the third weekend of October.
After speaking to Bryson Tiller two weeks ago, Bossi summarized the status of the coveted big man's recruitment:
"On the recruiting front, Tiller holds in excess of 20 scholarship offers from schools all across the country. Up until now, he's been notoriously quiet about the programs recruiting him. However, he's now seen Indiana, Kansas, and Providence officially to go along with unofficial visits to Auburn and Georgia Tech."
UNC basketball's 2025 offer sheet features eight power forwards altogether, including four added targets at that position since late May.