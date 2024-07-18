UNC Basketball Lands Among Finalists for 7-Footer
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis entered the fray for The Bullis School (Md.) center Eric Reibe in late June. Now, as of Thursday afternoon, the Tar Heels are among the 11 remaining contenders for the 7-foot, 235-pound four-star, he told On3's Joe Tipton.
ALSO READ: Some 'Rumblings' for Tar Heels in Recruitment of Duke Champ's Son
Reibe, who ranked No. 111 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite at the start of the year but has skyrocketed to No. 40 and is knocking on the door for five-star status, is still considering three other bluebloods in Kentucky, Kansas, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn. Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, West Virginia, Oregon, Stanford, and Ohio State round out the budding post prospect's finalists.
"Things are good with UNC," Reibe, a stretch big man and southpaw from Germany boasting a silky outside shot, recently noted to On3. "All of their coaches are in contact with me, and I know they have been here watching me. They want to continue building a relationship with and my family.
"They like my skill, that I can play inside out, but they also told me that I fit in with how they play defense."
The UNC basketball staff sits among the finalists for both 7-footers on its 2025 wishlist. The other is Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, who named a top eight in late June and recently locked in an official visit with the Tar Heels for the second weekend of September.