UNC Basketball Product Puts Former ACC Foe on Poster
Two days after Armando Bacot tallied six points, six rebounds, three steals, and one block across 17 minutes on the floor in his NBA 2K25 Summer League debut for the Utah Jazz, the all-time UNC basketball rebounder and double-double producer saw zero minutes of action on Wednesday. That matched his playing time in the squad's first outing in Las Vegas on Saturday.
But on Thursday night, the 24-year-old Bacot, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Utah after going undrafted in late June, heard his number again in the Jazz's fourth game. In a 105-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, he posted eight points and six boards, including four on the offensive glass, plus one assist and a block across his 15 minutes off the bench. He finished 4-for-6 from the floor in the contest.
And Bacot's second appearance for the Jazz in Vegas included one of the team's top highlights of the night.
He produced that moment, drawing the affectionate "ArmanDUNK Bacot" caption from the franchise's social media team, via the following instinctive drive past traffic and powerful two-handed slam over a 2021-23 Miami basketball star in second-year Clippers forward Jordan Miller:
Armando Bacot and the Utah Jazz, whose 2-2 record falls short of putting them in this weekend's four-team tournament, will wrap up their Summer League with a consolation game on either Saturday or Sunday.