NBA Scouts Watching UNC Basketball Freshman Forward in Oregon
At this time last summer, Drake Powell was in Portland, Ore., as one of the select preps at the 2023 Nike Skills Academy. Now, the five-star McDonald's All-American out of Northwood High School (N.C.) is back at the prestigious event as a UNC basketball rookie, one of 15 collegians who received invites this year.
Beginning on Monday and extending through Thursday, he'll participate in various workouts and drills, plus film sessions and some five-on-five action.
In addition to current and past NBA players on hand to help train the college and high school prospects, there will be loads of NBA scouts in attendance.
Powell, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound versatile wing who arrived at UNC back in May ranking No. 11 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, appears at No. 19 overall on CBS Sports' latest 2025 mock draft courtesy of Kyle Boone.
On that note, should he impress folks in Oregon this week, expect an increase in one-and-done chatter regarding the 18-year-old Tar Heel — he turns 19 next month.
While at the Nike Skills Academy, chances are Drake Powell chips in with UNC basketball recruiting efforts behind the scenes.
The 22 prep invites between the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles include five Tar Heel targets: Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, Overtime Elite (Ga.) guard Jasper Johnson, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) forward Tyran Stokes, and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr.,