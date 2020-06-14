AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding NBA projections, football commitments and Michael Jordan's fishing pay-off.

All caught up?!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 UNC Point Guard Target Jaden Bradley to Transfer

Jaden Bradley is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for his junior year.

isaacschade

Five-Star Guard Morasha Wiggins Verbally Commits To UNC

UNC Women's Basketball and Courtney Banghart has scored another five-star recruit in Morasha Wiggins.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Encourage Universities to Allow Day Off For Election Day

Social activism has become the forefront of many student-athletes. Their voices have forced a significant development to allow them to be apart of change.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Verbally Commits To UNC

Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has announced his decision on the next step of his football career.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown on Racism and Protests, 'We're very Transparent with Our Team'

With the world's largest civil rights movement currently happening, Mack Brown talks with his student-athletes and opens the door to using their platforms for change.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Free Throw Percentage

A look back at free throw percentage for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

Armando Bacot, 'College Basketball is a Rude Awakening'

Armando Bacot details what he realized his freshman year and the importance of using his platform for racial equality.

Quierra Luck

Recruit Review: Kamarro Edmonds

Kamarro Edmonds is the lone running back commit so far for the Tar Heels, but he is one that can do it all. Read the scouting report on another 2021 UNC commit.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC and Duke Athletic Directors Voice Concerns Over NIL

With so many varied opinions, how difficult will this transition be for college athletics?

Quierra Luck

Aaron Sabato Selected 27th Overall in 2020 MLB Draft

UNC First Baseman Aaron Sabato was selected 27th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2020 MLB Draft

isaacschade