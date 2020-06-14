What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding NBA projections, football commitments and Michael Jordan's fishing pay-off.
- Early Look at UNC 2021 NBA Draft Projections
- It's still June of 2020, but there's no reason we can't take an early look at NBA Draft Projections for Tar Heels in 2021
- Armando Bacot, 'College Basketball is a Rude Awakening'
- Armando Bacot details what he realized his freshman year and the importance of using his platform for racial equality.
- Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie To Announce Commitment June 12
- With teammate RaRa Dillworth committing to North Carolina, will Jahvaree Ritzie join him?
- Michael Jordan Snatches 400 Pound Marlin Off Carolina Coast
- The six-time NBA champion hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
- Anthony Harris Expected to be Ready for Start of Season
- Roy Williams announced that redshirt freshman Anthony Harris should be ready for the start of the 2020-21 basketball season. Here's what that means for Carolina.
- Four-Star DE Jahvaree Ritzie Verbally Commits To UNC
- Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has announced his decision on the next step of his football career.
- UNC Football Mourns the Passing of Tommy Davis
- Last week, former UNC football standout Tommy Davis was killed in a motorcycle accident.
- Recruit Review: Kamarro Edmonds
- Kamarro Edmonds is the lone running back commit so far for the Tar Heels, but he is one that can do it all. Read the scouting report on another 2021 UNC commit.
- Tommy Davis Memorial Fund
- The untimely passing of former UNC Standout, Tommy Davis, has left his family in need. A fundraiser was started on behalf of Tar Heel Football alumni. The group has received approval to start the GoFundMe from the Love-Davis family. Please donate what you can to help.
- Aaron Sabato Selected 27th Overall in 2020 MLB Draft
- UNC First Baseman Aaron Sabato was selected 27th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2020 MLB Draft
