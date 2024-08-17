UNC Basketball Advances Another Step for Silky California Prep
Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia announced a final five in his recruitment on Friday. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star, who ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and racked up roughly two dozen offers, included the UNC basketball program and its archrival on Tobacco Road, Duke, along with three West Coast schools in Arizona, UCLA, and Gonzaga.
ALSO READ: Giant UNC Target Chooses to Play for Different Blueblood
Plus, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, who entered the fray with an offer back in late May, have now secured an official visit in the Nikolas Khamenia sweepstakes. The Tar Heels will host the smooth stretch-four talent beginning on Sept. 6, a week after he checks out Arizona in person and a week before he heads to Duke.
Thus far, the trips to Arizona, UNC, and Duke are the only official visits that Khamenia has scheduled for the fall semester.
As a junior, his only official visit was to Gonzaga.
The recruiters in Chapel Hill have yet to land their first prize in the 2025 cycle. They have extended 18 offers. Only a few of those targets have formally eliminated the Tar Heels from contention.
Almost half of the remaining prospects on the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist have either visited the Tar Heels already or locked in an official visit in the coming months.