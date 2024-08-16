All Tar Heels

Giant UNC Basketball Target Chooses to Play for Different Blueblood

After initially enjoying some momentum, the UNC basketball coaches fell to a fellow powerhouse in one high-profile 2025 race.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Whether in the transfer portal or recruiting arena, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff haven't been as successful as they probably hoped this offseason in their pursuits of top-shelf big men.

Add Malachi Moreno to that list of misses by the Tar Heels.

On Friday, the Great Crossing High School (Ky.) senior, a 7-footer sitting No. 26 overall, No. 2 among centers, and No. 1 in the Bluegrass State, announced his commitment to the in-state Wildcats and first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope. Moreno unveiled his Kentucky shirt at the ceremony in his school's gym, choosing Pope & Co. over his seven other finalists in UNC, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana, and Louisville.

"Being able to wear Kentucky across my chest," Moreno explained to 247Sports' Travis Branham, "is exactly like Reed Sheppard said: there's nothing better."

Prior to setting his announcement date this week, Moreno had marked his calendar for official visits in the fall to UNC, Ohio State, Indiana, Arkansas, and Kentucky. However, it appears an unofficial visit to Kentucky earlier this month sealed the deal.

The Bullis School (Md.) four-star southpaw Eric Reibe is now the only undecided center on the 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet.

