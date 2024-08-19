UNC Basketball: Bracket Now Set for Maui Invitational
On Monday afternoon, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team will square off against Dayton in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals, slated for Nov. 25.
The other three opening matchups — all eight teams will play three games apiece regardless of their outcomes across the three days of action at the Lahaina Civic Center — are UConn versus Memphis, Michigan State versus Colorado, and Auburn versus Iowa State.
Rothstein did not specify which of those contests is on the Tar Heels' side of the bracket. However, the order in which he listed all of the outings suggests UNC will face either Auburn or Iowa State on the second day. He noted that an "official announcement is expected soon."
Meanwhile, here's every known piece to the 2024-25 UNC basketball schedule:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii (first round: UNC versus Dayton, Auburn versus Iowa State, Michigan State versus Colorado, UConn versus Memphis)
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Home-and-away ACC matchups: Duke, NC State, Pitt
- Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
- Road-only ACC matchups: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest