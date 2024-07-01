Huge Recruit Reports Offer From UNC Basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis
Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star Malachi Moreno is no longer the only center on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist. On Sunday evening, The Bullis School (Md.) four-star Eric Reibe, similar to Moreno in stature and ranking, announced his offer from fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis.
In recent weeks, it looked like only a matter of time before the staff in Chapel Hill became official suitors for the stock-rising Reibe, as he began to notice "high interest" from Davis & Co.
Reibe, relatively nimble and versatile given his 7-foot, 235-pound frame, ranks No. 41 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, up 42 spots since early June and 75 notches higher than where he appeared in December. At this rate, the giant southpaw from Germany could achieve five-star status as soon as the next rankings update.
As MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno noted following the 18-year-old's UNC basketball offer reveal, Reibe is close to becoming only the fourth 2025 prep to hold offers from the five modern-day bluebloods in UNC, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, and UConn. He'd join Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, and Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament.
UNC, UConn, and Kentucky all extended offers in the past five days. Only the Blue Devils are missing from his sheet. That may soon change, though, as Eric Reibe has also recently attracted Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball recruiters.