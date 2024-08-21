All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Guard Gets Hot From Logo in Smith Center

Evidence suggests that returning UNC basketball starter Elliot Cadeau has been working on his 3-point stroke.

UNC basketball guards Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis
UNC basketball guards Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis
If Elliot Cadeau improves from downtown, the UNC basketball sophomore has a chance to earn All-ACC honors. On top of that, the respect he could command from defenders via a more lethal outside jumper would surely work wonders in stretching the floor for the 2024-25 Tar Heels' offense.

In other words, a formidable 3-ball would make Cadeau's job easier in orchestrating the show alongside defending ACC Player of the Year and 3-point wizard RJ Davis.

Well, during a workout with basketball skills development coach Matt Irving in the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday, Cadeau produced one 5-for-5 shooting stretch from somewhere around Cherokee on Roy Williams Court's North Carolina halfcourt logo — a few feet beyond the NBA 3-point line:

Sure, the attempts were uncontested and in a peaceful setting. Nevertheless, his mechanics appear significantly cleaner.

Now, pairing the above performance with his 3-point prowess in intrasquad scrimmage action earlier this summer, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard out of West Orange, N.J., looks determined to make folks forget about his 18.9 shooting percentage from deep (a 10-for-53 clip) as a freshman in Chapel Hill.

Elliot Cadeau became a full-time starter six games into the 2023-24 UNC basketball campaign. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 turnovers across his 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 64.8 percent at the charity stripe.

