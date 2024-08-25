Former UNC Basketball Center Takes Expertise to Texas
UNC basketball has made back-to-back Final Four appearances a handful of times in history. The 1997/1998 instance, the only time the program has pulled off such a feat with a different head coach in the repeat year (Dean Smith before Bill Guthridge), coincided with the two seasons that Makhtar Ndiaye played for the Tar Heels after transferring from Michigan.
Over two decades later, the 50-year-old Ndiaye is a coveted NBA scout.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Alum Heading Overseas to Begin Pro Career
He spent the past nine seasons with the New York Knicks, serving as director of international and pro scouting since 2021. Now, the Senegal native is heading to the Dallas Mavericks to fill the same role, Ndiaye confirmed on social media this past week:
"Hey everyone, I just want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Knicks organization for an incredible nine years," Ndiaye wrote. "As I move forward, I'm proud to know that I contributed to the team being in a better place. Good luck to the Knicks and their amazing fan base!
"I'm excited about what lies ahead. Living in the Dallas area feels just right now that I'm a Maverick. It's time for a new team, new goals, and new challenges! Let's get to work!"
After going undrafted in 1998, Makhtar Ndiaye eventually signed with the Vancouver Grizzlies but played only four games as a rookie in the NBA. He spent most of the next decade playing professionally overseas.