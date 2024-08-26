UNC Basketball Spotlight Surprise: Another Roster Addition
As a freshman last season, Russ Hawkins was on the JV team in Chapel Hill. Now, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard from Charlotte is a full-fledged UNC basketball walk-on alongside head coach Hubert Davis' son in 6-foot-4, 197-pound senior guard Elijah Davis, a transfer out of Division III Lynchburg.
The UNC basketball social media team had many fans scratching their heads on Sunday night when the account continued its "Summer Work" spotlight series by posting a picture of Russ Hawkins and a highlight of the sophomore practicing with the team on Roy Williams Court in the Dean E. Smith Center.
Check out the following clip, in which Hawkins strips returning junior guard Seth Trimble at the top of the key, battles for control of the ball near midcourt, and then finds Tar Heel junior transfer forward Cade Tyson for a dunk in transition:
Hawkins is unlikely to carve out a spot in the regular rotation. Nevertheless, it looks as though he's an aggressive defender and instinctive decision-maker who adds another capable piece to the squad's backcourt depth.
UNC basketball tips off its 2024-25 campaign, the fourth season of the Hubert Davis era, when Elon comes to the Smith Center on Nov. 4. Four days later, the Tar Heels will be in Lawrence, Kan., for a blueblood showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the historic Allen Fieldhouse.