UNC Basketball Gets Cut From Five-Star Recruiting Race
In a week that has already seen the UNC basketball program land on a few 2025 targets' lists of finalists, Hubert Davis' Tar Heels fell short of that distinction in the Darryn Peterson sweepstakes on Wednesday.
The Huntington Prep (W.Va.) guard, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound five-star who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has been on the Tar Heels' wishlist since April 2023, revealed a top eight of Arizona State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Louisville, Kansas State, Washington, and Kansas.
At the end of June, Peterson confirmed upcoming visits to several of his suitors without mentioning any plans to check out the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
That was one of a few recent signs that UNC might be losing steam in its longtime pursuit.
Darryn Peterson becomes only the second UNC basketball target in the cycle to officially eliminate the Tar Heels from contention. The other is Wasatch Academy (Utah) five-star forward Isiah Harwell, who had Hubert Davis and his staff among his top nine but did not include them in the final four he announced in June.
As for the other 16 rising high school seniors who have received an offer from UNC, including a handful of elite backcourt prospects, they all remain undecided on where they'll play at the next level.