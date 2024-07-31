UNC Basketball Recruiting: Caleb Wilson Eliminates Some Suitors
After racking up over two dozen offers, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) rising senior Caleb Wilson is down to a top 12, he told On3's Joe Tipton on Tuesday night. And the list includes UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew, who have been in pursuit of the 6-foot-9, 205-pound phenom forward since May 2023.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Finalize Non-Conference Opponents on 2024-25 Schedule
Duke, Alabama, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Southern Cal, and Ohio State are the other 11 that advanced to the five-star's next stage.
Last week, Wilson noted that he would likely trim his suitors down to eight or 10. Perhaps the fact that he went with 12 means it was more difficult than he initially anticipated to completely cut some schools from contention.
Zagsblog recently reported that Caleb Wilson, who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and checked out the UNC basketball program on an official visit back in early February, has locked in fall visits to Duke, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oregon, and Tennessee. Plus, he's noted plans to be in attendance at UNC and Auburn games before revealing his college choice.
The Tar Heels have yet to reel in a 2025 commit but have popped up on several prime targets' lists of late.