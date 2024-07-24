UNC Basketball Lands Among Finalists for Sharpshooting Kentucky Native
Longtime UNC basketball target Jasper Johnson, a heralded 3-point sniper who hails from Kentucky but attended prep powerhouse Link Academy (Mo.) before recently announcing his transfer to Overtime Elite (Ga.) for his senior year, is in the final stage of his recruitment. And Hubert Davis' Tar Heels remain in the race.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star, No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, named five finalists: UNC, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisville.
While Johnson has not formally set an end date in the battle, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Tuesday that the crafty lefty "will make his college decision in late August."
Johnson has visited the Tar Heels a couple of times. As part of his official visit in February, he was on hand to see the 2023-24 UNC basketball squad defeat archrival Duke in the Smith Center. He returned to Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit a few weeks ago.
His only other official visits to date were to Alabama and Kentucky. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Johnson "does not have any other visits currently scheduled."
No insiders have entered 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes.
The Tar Heels have yet to reel in a commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail. Perhaps Johnson will be the first.