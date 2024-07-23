UNC Basketball 'In the Mix' for 7-Footer Julius Halaifonua
UNC basketball still has an open roster spot should Hubert Davis and his crew choose to fill it. And judging by growing chatter in the Julius Halaifonua sweepstakes, there's a chance the 7-foot, 290-pound center from New Zealand will be that final addition for the 2024-25 Tar Heels.
Over the weekend, Halaifonua, who has developed into a formidable post talent at the NBA Global Academy in Auckland, confirmed to On3's Jacob Polacheck that he's reclassifying late from 2025 to 2024, presumably with eyes on enrolling somewhere in time for the fall semester.
Plus, in reporting that Kentucky no longer appears in pursuit of Halaifonua, Polacheck mentioned the UNC basketball coaches and Georgetown as suitors "in the mix."
At the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta earlier this month, Julius Halaifonua, an advanced bucket-getter in the paint, listed the Tar Heels among those who had been reaching out to his camp.
On3 ranks him No. 60 overall and No. 11 at his position in the 2024 cycle.
There's been no report of Halaifonua receiving an offer from Hubert Davis, but it's possible the intriguing giant won't reveal new offers until he announces a winner in his recruitment.