UNC Basketball: Insider Names 'Clear Leader' for No. 1 Recruit
The AJ Dybantsa recruitment is unlikely to end before February. But the Utah Prep sensation's six official visits across the next seven weeks, including a trip to Chapel Hill to check out the UNC basketball program in person for the first time, may well decide the ultimate winner.
At this juncture in the high-profile race, there are no predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, or Rivals FutureCast.
However, Rivals national recruiting insider Rob Cassidy noted this week that he's taking the in-state hopeful over the field for Dybantsa, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and recently named a top seven of UNC, BYU, Kansas, Alabama, Kansas State, Auburn, and Baylor:
"Dybantsa's offseason transfer to Utah Prep was not some convenient coincidence. There is real and serious mutual interest between Kevin Young's program and the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals150, and I become more convinced the Cougars can close the deal by the week. There's a long way to go in the Dybantsa sweepstakes and I'm sure another viable option will emerge down the road, but BYU is the clear leader in the clubhouse for the time being."
AJ Dybantsa's visit with UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff is set for the weekend of Sept. 20.
First, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound phenom forward will be at Kansas State beginning on Aug. 30 and Kansas the following weekend. He'll visit Alabama on Sept. 27, Baylor on Oct. 4, and BYU on Oct. 11.