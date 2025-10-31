Victor Wembanyama Proud to Do Something None of the Spurs Hall of Famers Ever Did
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs beat the Heat on Thursday night to move to 5-0. Wembanyama had a ho-hum 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Surprisingly, this was the first time a Spurs team has ever started a season 5-0. Considering the number of Hall of Fame players who played for the team, often at the same time, that was a surprising thing for people to learn. It means that neither Tim Duncan nor David Robinson ever started a year 5-0. None of the teams that won the franchise's five titles between 1999 and 2014 ever started 5-0.
And Wemby was aware of that fact. Near the end of the game he was fouled and sat up screaming while fans chanted MVP. Asked about it after the game, he said he was just proud to be a Spur.
"I was thinking about the 5-0 record," said Wembanyama. "The Spurs history. I was just being, I was just proud being a Spur in that moment."
That's quite a response for a 21-year old who obviously appreciates the history of the organization. Now he just needs to accomplish some of the things Tim Duncan and David Robinson did do during the team's championship years.
