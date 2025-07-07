Luke Kornet Explains Why Tim Duncan Inspired Him to Sport No. 7 on Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs picked up center Luke Kornet on a four-year contract worth $41 million last week. Since then, he's chosen to sport No. 7 for his new team.
It's a big jersey change for Kornet as he wore No. 40 for the Boston Celtics since 2022. But, he ended up choosing No. 7 because of Spurs legend Tim Duncan.
But, Duncan didn't wear No. 7—he famously sported No. 21, which has been retired by the Spurs franchise. Kornet explained the reasoning behind his choice, saying that he wants to be "one-third" of the player Duncan was during his NBA career. One-third of 21 is seven—very clever, Kornet.
It will be hard for Kornet to follow in Duncan's footsteps in San Antonio. Duncan won five NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards and three NBA Finals MVP awards during his career, which he spent the entirety of with the Spurs.